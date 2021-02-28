Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $20.18 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 1.3% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Aflac worth $20,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 32.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Aflac by 20.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $5,024,231 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

