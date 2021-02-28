Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $26.37 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,018 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

NYSE PM opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

