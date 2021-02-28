Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $29.79 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises about 2.0% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned 0.11% of Discover Financial Services worth $29,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,307,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 234,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.