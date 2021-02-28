Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $108,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

