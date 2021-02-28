Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 1,003 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.6% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,919 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,376,000 after purchasing an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $157.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.58. The company has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

