Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 4,807 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,138,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after acquiring an additional 259,943 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 155,910 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 87,266 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,402. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $120.44.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

