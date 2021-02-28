Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after acquiring an additional 653,675 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

