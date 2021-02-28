Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 5,563 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

