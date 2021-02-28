Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches One Day Volume of $184,047.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $184,047.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.44 or 0.00456992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00074112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00075756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00080668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $205.57 or 0.00468688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00205281 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.