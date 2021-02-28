Waves (WAVES) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $80.23 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a market cap of $887.61 million and approximately $80.23 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be purchased for about $8.50 or 0.00019268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006035 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,451,364 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

