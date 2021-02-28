Waves (WAVES) Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Waves has a total market cap of $945.36 million and $81.56 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $9.05 or 0.00019528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006205 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,456,434 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.