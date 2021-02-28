WaykiChain Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $57.66 million and $3.98 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.00776281 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00030532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00030044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00039593 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

