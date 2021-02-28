WeBlock 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,024.00 (WON)

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. WeBlock has a market capitalization of $50,885.18 and $6,024.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBlock token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeBlock has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.85 or 0.00466441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00069524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00075791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00080695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00052306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.65 or 0.00454706 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00203225 BTC.

WeBlock Token Profile

WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 tokens. The official website for WeBlock is www.weblock.vip . The official message board for WeBlock is medium.com/@WeBlock

