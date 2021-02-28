Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Holdings Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $55.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

