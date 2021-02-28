Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 463,298 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of Deere & Company worth $324,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $349.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.88 and its 200-day moving average is $254.34. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $354.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.95.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

