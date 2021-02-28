Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 74,602 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,602 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.51% of Brown & Brown worth $472,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

