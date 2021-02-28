Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 76,966 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,966 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.95% of Dover worth $355,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dover by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 61,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

