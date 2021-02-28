Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 90,386 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,081,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.23% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $280,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after buying an additional 679,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

