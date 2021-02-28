Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 92,139 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,957,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.64% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $346,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

