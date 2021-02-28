Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.48% of Zebra Technologies worth $303,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock opened at $499.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.11 and a 200 day moving average of $344.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $515.82.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total value of $7,646,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,702,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,920 shares of company stock valued at $27,130,665 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.