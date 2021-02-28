Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 125,421 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.47% of Dominion Energy worth $290,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3,416.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $89.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

