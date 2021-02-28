Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.53% of Duke Energy worth $356,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

