Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $282.55 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,162,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,323,123 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of General Electric worth $282,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,877.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

