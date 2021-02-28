Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $341.94 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,732,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $341,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

