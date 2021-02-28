Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $379.03 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,543,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.60% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $379,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 123,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,519,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

NYSE:PNC opened at $168.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $180.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

