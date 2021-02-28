Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $422.18 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 159.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.77% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $422,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $148.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average is $131.18. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

