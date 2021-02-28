Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $435.97 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,637,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.45% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $435,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

NYSE:EL opened at $285.86 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 174.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.40.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

