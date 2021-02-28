Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $439.58 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 361,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.29% of PPG Industries worth $439,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in PPG Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $134.82 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

