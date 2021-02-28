Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 996,426 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 6.29% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $356,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after acquiring an additional 162,690 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 309,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 258,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.06. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

