WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce $151.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.30 million. WesBanco reported sales of $148.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $589.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.93 million to $591.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $586.36 million, with estimates ranging from $562.22 million to $596.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock worth $367,410 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $33.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

