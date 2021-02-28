Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.51. 701,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

