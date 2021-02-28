Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Down 96.6% in February

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the January 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 470,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,350,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.