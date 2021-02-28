Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of WY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. 6,393,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,465. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,181,000 after purchasing an additional 791,268 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,941,000 after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

