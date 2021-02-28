Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,393,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
