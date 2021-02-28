WHALE (WHALE) Price Reaches $16.67 on Top Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. WHALE has a market cap of $84.21 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE token can now be purchased for $16.67 or 0.00038434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00455490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00081115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00462679 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00207380 BTC.

WHALE Token Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,050,683 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.