Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 3.0% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $10,281,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Shares of WPM opened at $35.74 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

