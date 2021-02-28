Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $107.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $114.82 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $129.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $401.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.10 million to $408.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $448.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.25 million to $452.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Willdan Group.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. Willdan Group has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Willdan Group by 521.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

