Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

