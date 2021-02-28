Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $54,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,184.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW opened at $220.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $232.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

