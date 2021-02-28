Wing (WING) Price Down 37.3% Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $20.88 million and $4.45 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be bought for $21.00 or 0.00046348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.03 or 0.00463528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00075037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00077168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00079882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.92 or 0.00476527 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,494,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,336 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

