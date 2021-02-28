Wings Hits One Day Volume of $17,504.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Wings has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $17,504.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.88 or 0.00754430 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00030490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00039283 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

