Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $519.98 Million

Brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report $519.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $541.00 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $439.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

