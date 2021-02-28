WOM Protocol (WOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.67 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 31% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and $1.72 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00053121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00707894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00026436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00030141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00038192 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars.

