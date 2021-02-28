Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 103.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Workday by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total value of $17,423,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,544 shares of company stock valued at $124,194,387 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $245.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.31.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

