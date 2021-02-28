Wownero (WOW) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Wownero has a market cap of $3.15 million and $11,978.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wownero has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0884 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00484247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00073801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054455 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00784859 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

