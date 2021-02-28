Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $226.58 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $938.06 million and approximately $557.66 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $226.58 or 0.00486048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00487017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00073370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00078788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00054467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.44 or 0.00470722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00193680 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,139,980 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

