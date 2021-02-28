Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) Achieves Market Cap of $445,775.94

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped Origin Axie token can now be purchased for approximately $1,963.77 or 0.04442841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market capitalization of $445,775.94 and $19,771.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.68 or 0.00456273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00074020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00076438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00080634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.83 or 0.00467941 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00203716 BTC.

About Wrapped Origin Axie

Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Origin Axie is axieinfinity.com

Wrapped Origin Axie Token Trading

