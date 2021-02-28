Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.