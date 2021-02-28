Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WYNMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

