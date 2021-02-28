Xaya Hits Market Capitalization of $3.48 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $4,011.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,891,069 coins and its circulating supply is 45,748,942 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.